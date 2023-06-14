Coroner: Missing Oklahoma child’s death ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The cause of death of Oaklee Snow, the Oklahoma girl whose body was found in Indiana in April is homicide of unspecified needs, the Morgan County Coroner said Wednesday.

1-year-old Oaklee Snow and a male child were reported missing by her biological father on Jan. 19 from his home in Oklahoma. The father believed the children were taken by the biological mother, 22-year-old Madison Marshall, and her boyfriend, 26-year-old Roan Waters, to Indianapolis.

Marshall faces multiple charges including two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death and assisting a criminal. Waters also faces multiple charges including murder.

During interviews with investigators, Marshall alleged that Waters killed Oaklee and they moved her body to an abandoned structure in Morgan County, Indiana.

Oaklee’s body was located in a dresser drawer of an abandoned structure there, according to court documents.

The male child was abandoned as well but was recovered and returned to his father in Oklahoma.

Marshall’s jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. July 10 and Waters’ jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. October 2. Both are set to be tried in Marion County.

Waters is currently being held in Marion County Jail.