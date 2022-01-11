Crime Watch 8

Docs: 2 men killed on Adams Street were stabbed multiple times; 1 had over 100 stab wounds

Two men were found dead in an east side neighborhood on Dec. 15, 2021. (WISH Photo From Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the two men stabbed to death on the east side last month had over 100 stab wounds, according to court documents released Monday.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Adams Street for a welfare check on Dec. 15. Dominic Patton, 30, and Jamel Perry, 35, were pronounced dead after officers entered the residence.

Autopsies performed on Dec. 16 (Perry) and Dec. 17 (Patton) determined both men died of a knife cutting arteries. Perry’s lung was also cut by a knife.

Court documents say Perry suffered between seven and nine stab wounds to the leg, stomach, upper chest, neck and head. Patton had more than 100 stab wounds to his back, upper chest, neck and head.

Jamie Wells, 27, was arrested and charged with their murders.

Investigators got an anonymous tip suggesting Wells was a possible suspect.

The mother of one of Wells’ children told investigators he knocked on her door around 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. He had blood on his clothes and gashes on both of his hands, according to court documents.

Wells told her he “got into it with a couple of guys and it went too far.”

In an interview with investigators, Wells said he got into a fight with cousins in Hammond, Indiana, and his hands were not injured in Indianapolis.

Wells was arrested in Chicago on Dec. 29 for an unrelated felony warrant out of Marion County.

An initial hearing is set for Wednesday and a jury trial is set for March 28.