Docs: Indianapolis woman stole truck at gas station, struck IMPD car after chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Charges have been filed against an Indianapolis woman accused striking a police car while driving a stolen truck.

Erica Tumbleson, 31, faces a felony charge of auto theft and two misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement.

According to court documents, Tumbleson stole a man’s truck as he was inside a gas station in the 7800 block of Brookville Road just before 11:15 p.m. on Nov. 29. The man had left it unlocked with the keys in vehicle. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to investigate.

Not long after, another officer patrolling near Washington Street and Emerson Avenue tried to pull over an erratic driver. The driver didn’t stop and a chase ensued before ending in an alley in the 700 block of North Bancroft Street. According to court documents, the suspect put the truck into reverse and struck the officer’s patrol car. After getting out of her patrol vehicle, the officer then fired a shot at the suspect but did not strike her. The suspect got out of the truck and fled on foot.

The officer then caught the suspect, who tried to fight off the officer. Two more officers arrived to assist and were able to take the suspect, then identified as Tumbleson, into custody.

Police said gas station surveillance video shows enter the gas station shortly before the truck was stolen, but does not show the theft of the truck.

Online court records do not list a future court appearance for Tumbleson.

News 8 has requested a copy of Tumbleson’s mugshot. That request has not yet been granted.