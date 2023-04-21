Greenfield man arrested for dealing drugs that resulted in death

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield police arrested James Woolsey, 37, of Greenfield for dealing drugs that resulted in the death of a Greenfield man in February.

On February 24, Greenfield police were dispatched to a home on Sherwood Drive for a cardiac arrest. When police arrived, a man, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Shephard, was found to be unresponsive. Police used Narcan to treat the overdose and performed CPR, but Shephard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police used evidence found at the scene to locate Woolsey. Woolsey had been communicating with Shephard via cell phone prior to his death.

Woolsey was located and interviewed on Thursday. As a result of the interview, Woolsey was arrested and transported to Hancock County Jail.