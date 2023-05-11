Impaired semi driver causes accident on I-70

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — At 11:25 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State troopers were dispatched near mile marker 32 westbound on Interstate 70, due to an accident involving commercial motor vehicles.

Investigators revealed that Benjamin Polk, age 32, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was driving a 2021 freightliner westbound on Interstate 70 near the 32 mile marker in the passing lane. Polk was attempting to pass a 2015 freightliner semi tractor-trailer that was driven by a Jean Cadet, age 37, of State College, Pennsylvania, when he sideswiped Cadet’s semi.

Polk overcorrected, causing his semi to tip over onto the driver’s side. Cadet immediately hit his brakes and Polk’s overturned semi continued to slide westbound, eventually coming to a stop in front of Cadet’s stopped semi.

After coming to a stop, Polk climbed out of the passenger side window and attempted to run from the accident scene. Correctional officers from a transport vehicle observed Polk running and were able to apprehend him until troopers could arrive at the accident scene.

Troopers spoke to Polk and immediately detected signs of intoxication. Polk refused to do a field sobriety test and a certified chemical test. Polk was then transported to Putnam County Hospital due to a complaint of pain.

Once cleared medically, Polk was transported to the Putnam County Jail, where he is being preliminarily charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and endangering a person.