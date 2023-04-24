IMPD: 2 arrested for east side robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Sunday night, The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Jaylynn McKinney and Jeremy Helms for their alleged roles in a robbery on the 1800 block of East 10th Street.

At 2:50 p.m. Sunday, IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1800 block of East 10th Street. When officers arrived, they located a person with gunshot wounds. The person was in stable condition.

McKinney was arrested for robbery and resisting law enforcement. Helms was arrested for robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, and resisting law enforcement.