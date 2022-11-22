Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Arrest made after man found shot in a car

18-year-old Tiyuan Johnson (Provided Photo/IMPD)
by: Kyla Russell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a man was found shot in a car last month on the city’s northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Tuesday.

Tiyuan Johnson, 18, was arrested for his alleged involvement in the death of Kevan Akbar, 27.

On Oct. 29 just before 10:30 p.m., police officers responded to the 6000 block of East 30th Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, officers found Akbar inside a car with gunshot wounds. Akbar was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation led IMPD homicide detectives to arrest Johnson Tuesday.

