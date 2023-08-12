IMPD arrests 20-year-old after 19-year-old found shot dead in road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man nine days ago on the near-west side of Indianapolis, police say.

Alton Kerney was found shot dead in the road about 5:45 p.m. Aug. 2 near the intersection of North Rochester Avenue and West 10th Street. That’s in an area with homes, businesses and railroad tracks between Holt Road and North Tibbs Avenue.

Bryant Washington was preliminarily charged with murder, says a social media post from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. He later could face formal charges from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

No additional information about Washington was available Friday night. He was not listed as an inmate, according to the online Marion County inmate lookup.

IMPD initially reported the shooting was believed to be an isolated incident. IMPD has provided no additional details on what may have led to the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective David Miller at 317-327-3475 or david.miller2@indy.gov.