Crime Watch 8

IMPD: At least two people shot on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Wednesday night shooting that wounded at least two people is under investigation, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says the shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. during a gathering of young people on Gerrard Drive, just north of Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Two people with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital a short time later and are in good condition. Police have not shared their names or ages.

Maj. Kerry Buckner, IMPD Nightwatch Commander, says he hopes the shooting is not an indication of what the summer will be like with kids out of school.

“Hopefully, things quiet down. I always say people need to keep track of what their kids are doing. Keep track of your kids and know if they’ve got guns and if they’re out running around.”

Buckner is asking neighbors in the area to come forward with any surveillance footage they have to help detectives piece together what happened.