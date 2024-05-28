IMPD: Police fire shots during incident at east side apartments

Indianapolis police cars on the scene of a police shooting in the 3800 block of Breen Drive on May 28, 2024. (WISH Photo, Kody Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police fired shots at an east side apartment complex Tuesday morning.

Online police reports indicate the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Breen Drive. That’s in the Arborstone Apartments off 38th Street and Post Road.

No IMPD officers were injured. IMPD did not specify if anyone else was hurt in the incident.

Police reports also show a carjacking incident occurred at the same location as the shooting around 9 a.m. Tuesday. It was unclear if the two incidents were connected.

This is the sixth police shooting in Indianapolis this year, according to city data.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.