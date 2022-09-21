Crime Watch 8

IMPD locates stolen pickup truck, suspect in child abduction in custody

by: Alexis Mitchell
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have taken the suspect connected to a stolen truck and the abduction of a 2-year-old child into custody.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers caught the suspect after a short chase that ended in the 2500 block of North Gale Street.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, police had been looking for a 2006 red Nissan pickup truck stolen at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue with an Indiana plate number reading TSM709, according to IMPD.

Police found the child safe two hours later.

IMPD says they used license plate reader technology to narrow the search for the vehicle.

