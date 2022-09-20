Crime Watch 8

IMPD locates 2-year-old child who was in back seat of stolen pickup truck

UPDATE: Police released a photo via Twitter Tuesday afternoon of the person they believe could be involved in the stolen vehicle and child abduction. Police have located the child but have not located the truck. They’re asking anyone knows the identity of this person to contact Missing Persons detective at 327-6160 or Jeremy.Gray@indy.gov.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers said a 2-year-old child who was in the back seat of a truck stolen Tuesday morning has been located and is safe.

Police say the theft happened around 10:20 a.m. at a gas station in the 3400 block of North Emerson Ave. Someone stole a 2006 red Nissan pick-up truck was taken with Indiana plate TSM709. Investigators say the toddler was in the back seat at the time the truck was stolen.

Police did not say if the truck had been located and did not share any information on a possible suspect.