Crime Watch 8

IMPD looking for Broad Ripple vandalism suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man who vandalized a sidewalk and support column in Broad Ripple.

The man painted messages in pink and white spray paint at around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday near a parking lot in the 900 block of East Westfield Boulevard, according to a report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The suspect was wearing a yellow shirt with red mushrooms on it and paint-stained khakis. His right wrist and hand appeared to be wrapped in athletic tape and he had a black face mask beneath his chin.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Det. David Yancey by email or by phone at 317-327-6157.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.