Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for 2021 fatal shooting of woman

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man on Friday for a homicide that happened in December.

He’s been identified as Torrion Williams, 27.

IMPD received a call about a person shot at the Epic Ultra Lounge on the 8200 block of Center Road on Dec 26.

When they arrived, they found Keyohnna Stone, 31, with gunshot wounds. Police say she was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but died two days later due to her injuries.

Police interviewed Williams about what happened. Williams told police he was at the club with his husband. Williams said he went to the restroom , and two men began touching him. He said one of the men put his hands inside his pants and touched his butt. Williams said he told them to stop, and left the restroom to go tell his husband what happened, police say.

After he told his husband, Williams, his husband, and everyone who came with them to the club went to their car to talk about what happened. While they were sitting in the car, they saw a group of angry people coming out of the club. Williams says Stone was apart of this group. He said the group of people came up to his car and started harassing him and everyone inside the car with threats and homophobic slurs.

Williams says his husband tried to deescalate the situation, but the group of people pulled his husband away from the car and started beating him up. Williams said while trying to help his husband, someone grabbed him and said, “You (expletive) are about to get shot up.”

Williams said he went to grab a gun he had in his car and put a loaded magazine in it. He said he asked the group to stop and warned them he would begin shooting if they didn’t.

According to a statement, Williams started shooting into the air. He said he heard more gun shots go off that weren’t from him. He says someone then punched him in the face, causing his gun to go off again. After the shooting, Williams says him and everyone with him got back into their car and left the club. Williams told police his intention was to shoot into the air, not at a person.

After further investigation, police arrested Williams after having a warrant connected to the shooting case.

His initial hearing will be Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.