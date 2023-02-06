Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for attempted murder

(Photo Provided/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.) Lamont Franklin
by: Divine Triplett


INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for attempted murder Sunday evening, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call Sunday afternoon about a person shot at the 10700 block of Sterling Apple Drive. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say this person is in critical condition.

After further investigation, police arrested 47-year old Lamont Franklin in the 2800 block of Pawnee Drive.

Online jail trackers show he’s been taken to jail at least 18 times since 2004.

