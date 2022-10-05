Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man dies in overnight shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning, a few blocks from the Indiana State Fairgrounds, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers found a man shot to death in the 2200 block of East 38th Street. That’s a residential area near Keystone Avenue, about 1 mile east of the fairgrounds.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation.

IMPD says there is no threat to the community.

No arrest has been made and a police investigation was underway.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name once his family has been notified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Mark Howard by email or by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.