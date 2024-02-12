IMPD: Man found dead at apartments was homicide

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 5:55 a.m. Feb. 12, 2024, to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive. (WISH Photo/Kyle Fisher)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What began as a death investigation Monday morning at apartments on the northeast side was ruled a homicide by Monday afternoon, Indianapolis police say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s name once family are notified, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 5:55 a.m. Monday to the 4100 block of Brentwood Drive. That’s at the Towne and Terrace Apartments on the city’s northeast side.

In a news release Monday afternoon, IMPD says officers arrived to find an unresponsive man who died at the crime at the scene. He had consistent with at least one gunshot wound.

IMPD did not report any suspect information or what may have led to the shooting in the release.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Gregory Taylor at 317-327-3475 or gregory.taylor2@indy.gov.