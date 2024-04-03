Indianapolis police officer accused of rape admitted to having sex on duty before

Indianapolis police officer accused of rape admitted to having sex on duty before

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — During an interview with the Indianapolis police detective investigating the rape allegation against Myron Howard, Howard admitted that he carried condoms around while on duty.

“For five years now, almost five years been a cop, um ladies hit on me a lot, and I’m not getting another lady pregnant,” Howard said during the interview according to court documents.

In a follow-up question, detectives asked him how many times he has had sex on duty. “Well, that’s a little personal. But, um, at Yorktown it was a couple. Um, in Anderson, I can’t give you numbers because that’s just a little, not only is it personal but it’s like …”

That’s when the detective finished his answer by asking if it would be bragging. Howard said yes.

Howard was referring to his time as a police officer in both Yorktown and Anderson.

According to the Yorktown Police Department, Howard was employed in the Delaware County town of 11,600 residents from August 2019 to November 2020.

The leader of the Yorktown Police Department tells I-Team 8 that he wasn’t chief at the time when Howard worked there. However, the chief says he’s reviewing his personnel file to see if anyone ever filed a complaint against Howard.

The Anderson Police Department tells I-Team 8 that Howard was employed with them from December 2020 until November 2022. The department says no complaints were filed against Howard during his time with the department, and Howard had no record of disciplinary action while working there.

I-Team 8 went all the way back to Howard’s college days to see if he’d been earlier accused of sex crimes. According to the Wabash College website, Howard played football and wrestled at the college.

I-Team 8 asked the college if it ever received complaints of sexual assault against Howard while he was there. The college said it had no comment.

I-Team 8 spoke with Howard’s parents about the allegations against him. They also did not want to comment.

Howard was charged with rape and other crimes in regards to a sexual assault that happened in January in Indianapolis after a domestic violence investigation, says a news release issued Tuesday from the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

Howard’s first court hearing is Thursday morning.