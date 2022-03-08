Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer recovering after being shot on duty; bond revoked for suspected shooter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer who was shot Sunday night during his first dispatch continues to recover at a hospital.

Officer Tommy Mangan was shot in the throat. Mangan’s injuries leave him unable to speak, so he wrote out a prayer that was read aloud by IMPD Deputy Chief Kendale Adams and other colleagues.

“Dear God, we are so grateful for the unconditional love for us. Father, God, you have blessed me beyond my imagination,” Adams read. “Each person I have come into contact with, or have heard about, is seeking to serve me. I was supposed to serve this community. But God has greater plans. I am uncertain what they are. But, I’m thankful for the people he is using. Thank you, Jesus. Amen.”

According to court papers, Mangan and his partner, Officer Daniel Majors, were dispatched just after 10 p.m. Sunday to the 1600 block of Lexington Avenue to investigate a report of an accident.

On the way to the accident scene, dispatch told the officers about a Black male in a red jacket who was exposing himself and a male in a red vehicle who was “acting strange.” The man in the red vehicle appeared to be intoxicated and was last seen headed southbound on State Street.

Witnesses helped Mangan and Majors find a man in a red jacket in a red Buick on Woodlawn Avenue who had left the scene of an accident.

Court papers say Majors shouted several commands for the suspect, later identified as Mylik Hill, to put his hands up. Instead of following commands, Hill went running toward a nearby parking lot.

In the parking lot, Hill pulled out a pistol and fired several shots, one of which hit Mangan in the throat.

There was an exchange of gunfire between Hill and police and Hill was shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he remained in custody Tuesday on multiple charges, including attempted murder and resisting law enforcement.

“No one goes into this job thinking that they’re going to be immune from danger,” IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said. “[Mangan] is an incredible example of an officer that is dealing with a traumatic injury that he’s going to have to deal with for a while. This is not going to be a short recovery, unfortunately.”

I-Team 8 found court documents showing Hill had a felony history prior to the shooting. Hill was released on a $500 bond just weeks before the Mangan was shot.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police, challenged Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears about Hill during a Tuesday morning press conference.

“Why didn’t you move to revoke the bond when you filed charges?” Snyder asked.

Snyder says the FOP had already written a letter demanding answers from the prosecutor’s office before the press conference

According to Snyder, 40% of the city’s homicides involve people with prior criminal histories.

“This is three years of pointing to the fact that we have a revolving door of criminal justice, specifically within Marion County, where repeat violent offenders are getting low bonds or no bonds and being cycled back into our neighborhoods,” Snyder said.

Prosecutor Mears says it was bad timing.

“By the time we filed the case, that particular individual [Hill] was released, and the only thing that we can do at that particular point in time is request a warrant, and there was a parole warrant active at the time that this incident occurred,” Mears said.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion Tuesday to revoke Hill’s bond because of Sunday’s shooting.

In a statement to I-Team 8, the prosecutor’s office said, “Due to Mr. Hill already posting bond and a parole warrant having been issued—the motion to revoke bond was filed today because of the new case—as the new filing is cause for the motion. Additionally, law enforcement is responsible for picking up individuals with active warrants.”

I- Team 8 followed up with the prosecutor’s office for further clarification on revoking bond.

Here is the statement I-Team 8 received in response:

“Bail and bond is under the jurisdiction and authority of the Marion County Superior Courts—it is the Court’s responsibility to review a matter and determine bond, that is not a function of the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. In terms of a timeline of events, Mr. Hill was booked into the Marion County Jail on 1/31 and bonded out ($500 bond, as set by the Court) at 1:32 a.m. on February 1st. According to the probable cause affidavit filed, the detective assigned to investigate the theft case spoke to the officer involved in the incident at IMPD North District at 1:00 p.m. on February 1st. The first document filed in this case was subsequently filed by our office at 6:29 p.m. on Feb. 1. Therefore, it would appear Mr. Hill had bonded out prior to the case being presented to our office.I hope this clarifies any misdirection that was brought up during the press conference today. I would like to emphasize and further note that it is disappointing that anyone would detract from today being about Officer Mangan and the developments not only in the criminal matter but the officer’s recovery. We asked the Court for a $500k bond (on the new case). Today, the judge set his bond at $250k.”

If you would like to support Officer Tommy Mangan and his family, IMPD says the community is welcome to send get well cards to IMPD’s Southeast District Office. The address is 1150 Shelby street, Indianapolis, IN, 46203.