IMPD: Resident shoots, kills man trying to break down door

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis homicide detectives believe a man was shot and killed early Tuesday while trying to kick in the front door of an apartment in Castleton.

At around 1 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a shooting at the Bayview Club Apartments, located in the 7600 block of Bayview Club Drive. The apartment complex is just east of I-465 near the intersection of Shadeland Avenue and 75th Street.

Officers arrived and found a wounded man inside an apartment building, IMPD says. He was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in critical condition but did not survive.

“Detectives learned an individual reported to dispatch a male kicked in the door, and the person who kicked in the door was shot,” IMPD said in a release Tuesday.

The person police believe is responsible for the shooting was cooperating with investigators.

Detectives believe the person shot and the shooter knew each other, but IMPD did not say how.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name after his family has been notified.

“It’s very early on in this stage of the investigation, so detectives want to speak to other witnesses to identify exactly what happened here,” IMPD Public Information Officer Lt. Shane Foley said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Connie Pearson by calling the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Connie.Pearson@indy.gov.