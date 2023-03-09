IMPD seeks assistance in November shooting death of 16-year-old boy

Kareem Muttler, 16, shot and killed in the 5300 block of Turtle Creek E. Drive on Nov. 18, 2022 (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help regarding the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy found outside of an apartment building on the Indianapolis south side last November.

On Nov. 18, Kareem Mutter was found shot lying in front of Brookwood Apartments when police arrived after receiving a report of a person shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died hours after arriving.

No arrests have been made in the shooting death of Kareem as of Thursday, according to a release from IMPD.

IMPD is offering a reward up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrests.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Erika Jones at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-362-8477.

Only callers to Crime Stoppers are eligible for rewards.