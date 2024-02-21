IMPD: Third suspect arrested in June 2023 shooting death of 15-year-old boy

Brenden Dixson, 19, of Indianapolis. Dixson was taken into custody for his role in the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Jeremiah Lewis in June 2023. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A third person has been taken into custody for his role in the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in June 2023 on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest on Facebook Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Lohr Drive around 9:45 a.m. on June 18, 2023, on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential neighborhood off West 21st Street near North Girls School Road.

When they arrived, they found 15-year-old Jeremiah Lewis shot dead inside a vehicle.

On June 22, officers arrested two suspects, 19-year-old Wardell Wright and a 14-year-old girl. After further investigation, IMPD arrested 19-year-old Brenden Dixson sometime on Tuesday.

He was taken into custody without incident and was being held at the Marion County jail without bond. Jail records show he was facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Wright was also still in jail at the time of Dixson’s arrest. He was facing numerous charges, including murder, possession of a machine gun, and auto theft.