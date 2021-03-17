IMPD video explains exchange of gunfire by 4 men, police officer in January

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday night released a YouTube video describing events surrounding a police shooting Jan. 28, when an officer joined gunfire between four men at an intersection on the east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey has said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at the intersection of East 30th Street and Shadeland Avenue. A plainclothes IMPD police officer was stopped at the intersection when four men in separate trucks got out of their vehicles and began shooting at each other, according to the video. An officer also got out of an unmarked police vehicle and began engaging with the men in gunfire.

Police have recovered two firearms believed to be connected to the shooting. The video shows a security guard at Community East Hospital, where one of the victims walked in, securing a gun after it was left in a trash can outside the hospital entrance.

As police have previously reported, the gunfire is believed to have began as a result of an argument over the sale of a vehicle.

