Crime Watch 8

Indiana red flag law covers gun removal but does not stop a person from buying a gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are still a lot of questions surrounding the FedEx mass shooting that left eight people dead. Many wonder how the gunman was able to legally buy the rifles used in the deadly shooting after police confirmed they had been in contact with the shooter in the past and took a weapon away from him.

Indiana was one of the first states to implement red flag laws, but some local experts said they don’t go far enough.

“With Indiana’s law, it is basically a gun removal law. It says that the police have a right to take someone’s existing gun. It doesn’t automatically stop them from buying other guns later. And that is one of the big loopholes in Indiana’s law,” said Paul Helmke.

Helmke is a professor at the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Helmke used to work for the Brady Center to prevent gun violence. He credits Indiana with the early implementation of red flag laws but is adamant they don’t go far enough.

“We have a law that says the police can come in and take existing guns away. But until there is a court order that says he is dangerous, he can go out and buy guns. And unless that court order that he is dangerous is sent to the background check system, then nobody is going to know that he is dangerous and they are allowed to sell him the guns,” said Helmke.

In the case of 19-year old Brandon Scott Hole, the FBI said in a statement that Hole’s mother had contacted police in March of 2020 and feared he would try to commit “suicide by cop.” This is when a person intends to provoke a lethal response from a public safety officer.

The FBI’s statement said that the teenager was placed on an immediate detention mental health temporary hold by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police found a shotgun at his house and removed it. He was then interviewed by the FBI in April of 2020 and the FBI said no racially motivated violent extremism ideology or criminal violation was found in his home. The shotgun that was seized at his residence was never returned.

According to Indiana red flag laws, authorities have two weeks after seizing someone’s weapons, to argue in court that the person should not have a gun. However, officials have not said whether a judge made a ruling in Hole’s March 2020 case.

“If there was a hearing, the judge at that hearing could have ordered basically made this shooter a prohibited purchaser, which would have meant he would not have been able to legally buy any more guns. But we don’t know whether there was a court hearing. If there was a court hearing, we don’t know whether there was a finding that he should be a prohibited purchaser or if there had been a court hearing and a finding that he should be a prohibited purchaser, we don’t know if that record was ever sent to the background check system,” said Helmke.

Helmke said the federal government cannot force states to send the prohibited purchaser record to the national instant background check system and often it doesn’t get done. Plus, after a year, the court orders often expire.

“If your name is not in the background check system as being a felon or being found dangerously mentally ill, you can buy any gun you want and as many guns, as you want. Something is wrong with that system,” said Helmke.

Helmke also notes that Indiana’s red flag law leaves the burden on the state to prove a person is still a danger 180 days after their firearms have been removed. Often, it defaults to people simply getting their weapons back. In this case, if every step was taken within Indiana laws, Helmke said the shooter still likely would have been able to legally obtain a weapon by the time of this mass shooting.

Hole was a former FedEx employee. He last worked for the company in 2020. Both IMPD and the FBI have made it clear the motive is still under investigation in the FedEx mass shooting.