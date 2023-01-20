Crime Watch 8

Indiana woman gets 100 years for fatal 2020 stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say Kristen Wolf has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the fatal 2020 stabbing that killed two people and injured one.

According to a release, Wolf pleaded guilty to two counts of murder, attempted murder, and battery by means of a deadly weapon in December 2022.

In May 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers received reports of a stabbing on the city’s west side in the 5600 block of Portsmouth Avenue.

When they arrived, they found three people stabbed. Two people identified as Victoria Cook and Dylan Dickover died from their injuries. The third person stabbed was seriously injured.