Indianapolis man convicted after 3-day jury trial for 2020 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was convicted for a 2020 deadly shooting, the Marion County prosecutor said Friday.

Ivy Nunn was convicted after a three-day jury trial for his connection in the murder of Daniel Morris Jr.

On Aug. 27 just after 8:30 a.m., officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to an area in the 3800 block of Guion Access Road on reports of a body found. That is just off 38th Street.

Coroners identified the body as Daniel Morris Jr. and determined that he died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and pelvis, according to a release.

Police say that Morris’s relatives and friends last had contact with him on Aug. 21. while he was in the 6100 block of Beachview Drive. That is located at Westlake Apartments.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the morning of Aug. 21 and saw three people arrive at the apartment at 2:24 a.m. Shortly after, two males are seen carrying another male’s body, placing it in their vehicle, the release said.

On Sept. 11, U.S. Marshals located and arrested Nunn for murder in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A sentencing hearing for Nunn has been scheduled for May 25 at 10 a.m.

“The deputy prosecutors, IMPD detectives, and US Marshals who were working diligently to solve this case owe a courageous witness a debt of gratitude, as they were able to provide information that expedited the investigation,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears stated. “Witness cooperation is an invaluable asset to any investigation and often serves as a catalyst for justice.”