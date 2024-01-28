Indy residents arrested on attempted murder warrant out of Wisconsin

Clarence Holder, 59, (left), and Dianne Holder, 62, (left), of Indianapolis. The two were arrested on Jan. 15, 2024 on an attempted homicide warrant out of Manitowoc, Wisconsin. (Provided Photos/Manitowoc Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Indianapolis residents were arrested earlier in January on a warrant for attempted homicide out of Wisconsin, police say.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shared news of the arrest in a release Friday.

On Nov. 4, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Police Department officers were called to an apartment in the 2700 block of Viebhan Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the suspect had fled the scene before they arrived. They also said they believed the victim was specifically targeted.

After several interviews with witnesses, they determined the suspect was a Black male, around six feet tall, with dark hair, dark clothing, and a slim build. They also learned the suspect may have had facial injuries, and was armed.

During their investigation, Manitowoc detectives traveled to Indianapolis, and on Jan. 15, executed a search warrant on Clarence Holder, 59, and Dianne Holder, 62.

The Holders were then taken into custody for their connection to the shooting.

Police did not clarify the Holders’ relationship.

The release says Clarence is facing charges of attempted homicide, attempted robbery, burglary, and felony possession of a firearm. Dianne faces charges for three counts of party to the crime(s).

The two were extradited to Manitowoc and were being held in the Manitowoc County jail as of Sunday morning. Clarence was being held at a $1,000,000 cash bond, while Dianne was held at a $100,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to contact Det. Jen Pusel at the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6597, or Crime Stoppers at 920-683-4466.

Manitowoc is in western Wisconsin along Lake Michigan, six hours northwest of downtown Indianapolis.