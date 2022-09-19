Crime Watch 8

ISP: Adams County man arrested for child pornography

DECATUR, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police arrested a man in Adams County for child pornography.

Police say the investigation started after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography. After further investigation, police searched the home of Brian K. Peck, 58, on Sept. 16. at the 5500 block of North 600 East in Decatur, IN.

After searching the home, police say they found multiple electronic devices and arrested Peck for possession of child pornography.

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency, or make a report to NCMEC.