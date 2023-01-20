Crime Watch 8

Judge sets bond for Beech Grove father of boy seen waving loaded gun

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A judge gave Shane Osborne a $60,000 bond during his first court appearance Thursday.

He’s charged with three felonies because his unsupervised 4-year-old son was caught on camera waving a loaded pistol around in the hallway of Osborne’s Beech Grove apartment building.

Osborne’s mom was at the courthouse Thursday and was combative with members of the press.

She gave I-Team 8 the middle finger while walking into and out of the courtroom.

The judge in the case granted the prosecution’s motion for a stay-away order. It requires Osborne to have no contact with the 4-year-old mom, his neighbors who talked to Beech Grove police during the investigation, and Osborne’s mother.

In court, Osborne said, “I don’t understand why I can’t contact my mother. She’s the only person I have in the world.”

Osborne is facing two to 11 years in prison if he’s convicted of all three felonies. He was appointed a public defender when he told the judge he had no money in savings.

His trial is scheduled for March 20.