Crime Watch 8

Jury convicts man in fatal hit-and-run of Columbus East HS student

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A jury has convicted a man for the hit-and-run at a school bus stop that killed a student, the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramanian, 25, was found guilty on Thursday night of passing a school bus while the arm signal is extended causing death.

Prosecutors say Lily Streeval, 16, a Columbus East High School student, was getting on the bus around 7 a.m. Aug 30, 2021, in the 1900 block of South Gladstone Avenue, which is just south of Columbus between South Marr Road and Clifty Creek. That’s when he hit her with his car.

Streeval was taken to a hospital where she later died from blunt-force trauma.

Sentencing is set for October.