Crime Watch 8

Lafayette woman found guilty of murdering 3-year-old son

A mugshot of Crystal Cox, who was convicted May 19, 2022, of killing her 3-year-old son. (Provided Photo/Tippecanoe County Jail)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Lafayette woman has been convicted of murdering her 3-year-old son.

A Tippecanoe County jury needed only about 90 minutes of deliberations Thursday before issuing a guilty verdict against Crystal Cox for charges of murder, neglect of a dependent, aggravated battery, and battery of a child less than 14 years old.

Cox’s son, Zeus Cox, died on July 5, 2021.

Lafayette police responded to a call of a child not breathing and found Zeus Cox dead on a bedroom floor.

Investigators say the child had bruises on multiple areas of his body.

An autopsy found the child suffered multiple blunt force traumatic injuries to the abdomen, and that the injuries were not the result of an accident.

Sentencing for Cox has not yet been scheduled.

Cox’s boyfriend, Jermaine Garnes, also faces a charge of murder. His trial is set to begin in October.