Lawrence police searching for suspect following armed carjacking; 1 other suspect arrested

Red and blue police lights on a police vehicle. The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a suspect following an armed carjacking incident that occurred in the early morning of Dec. 4, 2023. One other suspect has been arrested. (WISH Photo)

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lawrence Police Department is searching for a suspect following an armed carjacking early Monday morning.

One other person connected to the carjacking has been apprehended.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the incident started with an armed carjacking and possible shots fired run in Lawrence around 3 a.m. Police later located the stolen vehicle, a Mazda Hatchback, on camera in Beech Grove.

Officers soon found the Mazda on Victory Drive, just south of Emerson Avenue and Interstate 465. A short chase followed, with the two suspects fleeing the scene.

Police then dispatched K-9 officers and a drone to search for the suspects, and were able to locate the two with the drone.

Officers took one of the people into custody. The other is still on the loose.

Investigators located a rifle in the car during the search. IMPD says they do not believe there is a threat to the community.

Police cite technology as the key factor in finding the car so quickly.