Lebanon High School band teacher fired after arrest for child solicitation

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — The Lebanon Community School Corp. on Friday terminated a teacher who was arrested earlier this month for child solicitation.

The school corporation’s board of trustees canceled the teaching and extra-curricular contracts of 39-year-old Brian Boyer after a unanimous vote Friday.

Boyer, who was a band teacher at the school since 2019, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with child solicitation.

The charge did not involve a Lebanon student, according to school officials.

The Lebanon Police Department said it began investigating “misconduct” claims against the employee after an online group of private citizens apparently posed as an underage girl, then confronted the teacher at the school.

A viral Facebook Live video showed them meeting Boyer at the door of Lebanon High School, then talking for more than 10 minutes before they called police.

School officials immediately placed Boyer on leave Jan. 15 and collected his school-issued keys, technology, and electronic access to facilities at the school district.

School officials said support services will continue to be available through school counselors and mental health partners.

A jury trial for Boyer has been tentatively set for July 12.