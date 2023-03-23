Man faces battery charge after shooting hardware store worker

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man involved in a Monday shooting that injured an employee of Sullivan Hardware and Garden Center now faces criminal charges, Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

Marqueses Tipton, 27, of Indianapolis, is facing one count of aggravated battery and two counts of criminal recklessness.

The incident occurred after Tipton was involved in a crash on 71st and Keystone Parkway on Monday. The three vehicles involved in the crash pulled into the parking lot of a nearby Shell gas station.

According to court documents, Tipton says that he felt threatened after he saw a driver of another vehicle “pick up a ‘black, dark object,’” which is what Tipton thought to be a gun.

Tipton, in response, drew his own weapon and shot at the vehicle as it turned and pulled from the parking lot, court papers say.

Tipton fled the scene to look for the driver of the vehicle that drove away, court documents say, but was unable to find them. Tipton returned to the scene of the shooting and, according to court documents, allowed police to take him into custody without incident.

Witnesses at both the gas station and inside Sullivan Hardware say they heard Tipton shooting at the car, court documents say. Witnesses inside the hardware store heard a loud noise followed by the employee screaming as the bullet struck her in the head.

Pat Sullivan told News 8 on Tuesday that the employee was working inside The Yellow House, an early 1900s farmhouse where home decor, gifts, clothing, jewelry, and other items are sold. The building sits just before the greenhouse at the Sullivan store.

According to court documents, one witness in the hardware store says they found tissue paper to assist with first aid until medics arrived.

Police say that the woman was in critical condition upon arrival. No updates on her condition have been provided.

Tipton was being held on a $150,000 bond. A preliminary hearing date has not been announced.

