Man sentenced for January 2021 fatal robbery on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 25-year-old Indianapolis man has been sentenced to 70 years for his role in a fatal robbery that occurred on Jan. 17, 2021, in a gas station parking lot in the 2900 block of South Keystone Avenue, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release Thursday.

A jury convicted Tavon Macklin two counts of murder, attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a four-day trial earlier this month.

This sentence will be served consecutively to the 58-year sentence he is currently serving in the Indiana Department of Correction for the Feb. 2021 murder of Eugenio Roman.

On the final day of trial, co-defendant John Ziegler pleaded guilty to murder and will serve 45 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for this role in this crime. Ziegler also pleaded guilty for his role in two unrelated major felony cases. He was sentenced to 16 years for armed robbery, with the rest of his charged dismissed after a plea agreement.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 17, 2021, Justin White and another man stopped at a gas station on the city’s southeast side. White remained in the driver’s seat while the surviving victim went inside the gas station. According to witnesses, Ziegler and Macklin approached the two men and began to rob them. During the robbery, White put his vehicle into reverse and as the car started to move Ziegler and Macklin fired shots at White, striking him twice.

Community cooperation played a significant role, as investigators with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department produced flyers with photos of the suspects and their vehicle that were distributed to the media, leading to several tips and information. This ultimately led to the identification of the suspect’s vehicle, Macklin, and Ziegler.

Additionally, the investigation revealed that Macklin and Ziegler were messaging each other on social media planning the robbery just hours before the incident occurred.

“Both defendants committed a violent and senseless act that night, taking the life of one and threatening the safety of another,” stated Mears. “Our office remains steadfast in holding those accountable who continue to jeopardize the safety of our neighbors. Thanks to the work of investigators and community members, prosecutors were put in a position to secure justice on behalf of the victims whose lives were forever changed when they simply stopped at a gas station on the way home from work.”

Macklin is facing several charges, including attempted murder and criminal recklessness for allegedly shooting at police officers.