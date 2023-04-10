Man sentenced to 48 years in 2020 fatal stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 64-year-old man who confessed to police in 2020 that he’d killed his boyfriend was sentenced to 48 years in prison, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says.

After the confession, detectives with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department used a warrant to search an apartment in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street. They found the body of John Patton in a bedroom.

Patton had more than 50 sharp force injuries to his head, neck and chest, the prosecutor’s office says. Later, investigators determined that Patton had been killed sometime between Aug. 4, 2020, and Aug. 8, 2020.

Dewayne Edward Patterson was found guilty in a two-day trial in January.