Michigan man sentenced to 56 years for 2021 stabbing death

Mugshot of Deshae Anderson, 34, of Saginaw, Michigan, who was convicted for the 2021 stabbing death of Jimario Williams. (Provided Photo/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Monday that Deshae Anderson has been sentenced to 56 years for his role in the 2021 stabbing death of Jimario Williams.

Anderson was convicted of murder after a two-day trial in February.

On May 8, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in the 2000 block of Village Circle West to assist paramedics. Upon arrival, paramedics told officers that Williams was dead, and IMPD homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Investigators began speaking with several witnesses that were inside the apartment. Witnesses informed officers that Williams was in the kitchen when Anderson approached, and an argument ensued. Anderson then stabbed Williams and ran out of the apartment.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Anderson from a photo array.

Several agencies were involved in locating and apprehending Anderson, as well as transporting witnesses back to Indianapolis for trial, including IMPD, the FBI, Saginaw (Michigan) Police Department, Saginaw County (Michigan) Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan State Police, Indiana State Police, and Mecklenburg County (Charlotte, NC).

“With the assistance of several witnesses, multiple law enforcement agencies worked tirelessly to identify, track down, and apprehend the defendant,” said Mears. “Ultimately, that collaboration is why we were able to achieve justice for Mr. Williams and his family— through people’s willingness to come forward and speak up.”