Michigan man convicted for fatal 2021 stabbing

Mugshot of Deshae Anderson, 34, of Saginaw, Michigan, who was convicted for the 2021 stabbing death of Jimario Williams. (Provided Photo/Marion County Sheriff's Office)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Thursday that Deshae Anderson, 34, of Saginaw, Michigan, has been convicted of murder for the 2021 stabbing death of Jimario Williams.

Anderson was found guilty after a two-day trial.

On May 8, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to an apartment in the 2000 block of Village Circle West to assist paramedics. After arriving to the scene, paramedics told officers that Williams was dead, and homicide detectives were called to the scene.

Investigators began speaking with several witnesses that were inside the apartment, and learned that Williams and a man were visiting the apartment and Anderson was also present.

Witnesses continued to tell officers that Williams was in the kitchen when Anderson approached, and an argument ensued. Anderson then stabbed Williams once and ran out of the apartment.

Multiple witnesses were able to identify Anderson from a photo array.

Several agencies were involved in locating and apprehending Anderson, as well as transporting witnesses back to Indianapolis for trial, including IMPD, the FBI, Saginaw (Michigan) Police Department, Saginaw County (Michigan) Prosecutor’s Office, Michigan State Police, Indiana State Police, and Mecklenburg County (Charlotte, NC).

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 25 at 10 a.m.