Muncie man gets sentenced to 36 years in prison for attempted murder, other charges

Shane Shumate (Photo Provided/Delaware County Prosecutor)
by: Alexis Mitchell
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man has been sentenced to 36 years in prison for attempted murder and two other charges, said investigators.

Shane Shumate, 26, has been convicted of attempted murder, domestic battery, and interference with the reporting of a crime. In January of 2018, Shumate was found guilty.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Department arrested Shumate in both February and October of 2018.

In the evening of Jan. 30, 2018, Shutmate battered his then wife and prevented her from calling the police, according to police reports. Police were seeking to arrest Shutmate for a previous charge of domestic battery at that time.

When police came to Shumate’s house to arrest him for the domestic battery charge, Shutmate exited the rear of his house armed with a .22 caliber revolver, said police.

Shutmate raised the revolver directly toward a sheriff’s deputy. The deputy returned fire, striking Shumate and putting an end to his violent aggression, said police.

