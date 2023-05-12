Muncie woman convicted of murder by jury

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — On Thursday, A Delaware County jury deliberated for 5 hours before convicting Morgan Bell, 28, of Muncie, for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, 33-year-old Robert Scott lll.

On February 21, 2021, at 4:38 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of West 9th Street and South Batavia Avenue on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located Scott lll behind West 9th Street on a concrete slab driveway off of the alley. Scott had gunshot wounds to the chest.

He was transported to the IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Witness statements obtained by police alleged that Bell’s friend Brandon Hodge, 30, of Muncie, used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot Scott lll three times.

Police arrested Bell and Hodge after Hodge turned himself in and admitted to trying to cover up the murder with Bell.

Bell’s sentencing hearing is set for June 8.

Hodge is set to stand trial December 4 on counts of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and obstruction of justice.