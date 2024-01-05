Muncie man sentenced to 112 years in prison for 2021 murder

Brandon Hodge, 31, of Muncie, Indiana, was sentenced Friday to 112 years in federal prison for a 2021 murder. (Provided Photo/Delaware County Prosecutor's Office)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie man was sentenced Friday to 112 years in federal prison for a 2021 murder.

Brandon Hodge, 31, of Muncie, was sentenced Friday for the 2021 murder of Robert Scott lll. On Dec. 9, a Delaware County jury deliberated for three hours before convicting Hodge of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and obstruction of murder. The jury also found Hodge to be eligible for the Indiana firearms sentencing enhancement, which could add up to 10 years to his 112-year sentence.

Hodge and Morgan Bell murdered 33-year-old Robert Scott lll in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, 2021. Hodge used a 12-gauge shotgun to shoot Scott three times. Muncie police found Scott with gunshot wounds near West Ninth Street and South Batavia Avenue before taking him to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Bell revealed to police that she was physically abused by Scott, and evidence collected by police revealed that she had planned on murdering Scott.

Police arrested Bell. Hodge turned himself in to police after admitting to trying to cover-up the crime with Bell.

“Another violent felon has been taken off the streets,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman. “I am proud of my Chief Deputy Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll as well as Prosecutor’s Investigator Heather Stanley and Muncie Police Detectives including Ryan Plummer for their hard work and dedication in this case.”