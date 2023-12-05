Neighbors rattled after 18-year-old found fatally shot in Scarborough Village

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Residents were shocked, some were at a loss for words, but all said the Scarborough Village neighborhood is quiet and safe, and no one expected a shooting to take a teen’s life.

Ariel Calhoun was 18 years old when she was found dead with gunshot wounds about 6:45 p.m. Sunday near Scarborough Boulevard and Crest Lane. That’s in the neighborhood just southeast of the intersection of East 75th Street and Hague Road.

“Well, we’re shocked,” resident Jeff Karnes said. “We moved in 38 years ago, and this is the worst that has ever happened in all that time. We were all rattled last night.”

As News 8 spoke Monday afternoon to residents, detectives were canvasing the neighborhood on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. A lot of very good neighbors,” Karnes said. “Last night, we all gathered together and were just making sure everybody was OK.”

Karnes said he has safety concerns since gun violence had crept into his neighborhood. “I have concerns of gun crime everywhere. It’s not just here but the whole country.”

Karnes said the fatal shooting was especially difficult considering the holiday season and he extended his condolences to Calhoun’s family and friends. “I feel so badly for her family and all of her friends that this happened to her on the eve of the birth of our Lord.”

Investigators have asked that anyone with information contact IMPD Detective Joe Torres at 317-327-3475 or email him at jose.torres@indy.gov.