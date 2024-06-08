Search
Person fatally shot during incident in apartment parking lot on Indy’s west side

Indianapolis police said a person died after being shot during an incident in the parking lot of a west side apartment complex off Michigan Street on June 8, 2024. (WISH Photo)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died early Saturday morning in a shooting that broke out in the parking lot of a west side apartment complex.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were dispatched to the Maple Creek Village Apartments in the 3800 block of West Michigan Street around 1:30 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. They were originally reported to be in critical condition, but died shortly after.

Investigators say they believe the shooting broke out following an incident with multiple people in the apartment parking lot.

Police didn’t give any information on potential suspects or what led up to the shooting.

