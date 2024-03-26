Person killed, 1 injured in double shooting on northeast side off 58th Street

Police lights flash on top of an IMPD patrol car at a crime scene. Two people were shot, one fatally, in a double shooting in a neighborhood off 58th Street on Indianapolis' northeast side on March 25, 2024. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person died and another was injured in a double shooting Monday night in a neighborhood on Indy’s northeast side.

The person’s name hasn’t been released. The person injured in the shooting was said to be in stable condition.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3800 block of Sherman Forest Lane around 10:54 p.m. Monday on a shots fired report.

That’s in a residential area right off 58th Street, near College Avenue and Kessler Boulevard East Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. One of the people was taken to a hospital in critical condition. IMPD said early Tuesday morning that the person at the hospital died due to their injuries.

Investigators were working to gather more information on what led up to the incident. IMPD did not provide any suspect information.