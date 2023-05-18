Person with gunshot wound dies after walking into hospital

Red and blue illuminated police lights atop an IMPD squad car. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person with gunshot wounds died Tuesday night after walking into a hospital, Indianapolis police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a report of a person shot shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday at Community Hospital East, 1500 N. Ritter Ave.

Preliminary information indicates the person may have been shot in the 3400 block of East 38th Street. That’s an area with homes, apartments, and businesses between North Keystone Avenue and North Sherman Drive.

No information was immediately available on the person who died, no whether the area is safe, or on whether a suspect is at large.