Crime Watch 8

Police in Miami County find skeletal remains in search for missing Kokomo woman

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Police found skeletal remains in Miami County that they believe could be connected to the disappearance of Karena McClerkin who has been missing since 2016.

According to a statement, the remains have been removed from the location and taken to Fort Wayne for further investigation to be confirmed by a forensic pathologist.

Kokomo police on Monday arrested 57-year-old Flint Farmer for murder in connection to McClerkin’s death.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Lieutenant Richard Benzinger at 765-456-7324, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.