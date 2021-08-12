Crime Watch 8

Police officer among 3 wounded before gunman fatally shoots self

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer and two other people were shot and wounded Wednesday night at an apartment complex on the city’s northeast side.

A man believed to be the gunman died at Eskenazi Hospital of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

Police were called to a domestic disturbance call just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive. That’s in the Bayview Club Apartment Homes just southwest of the I-69 and I-465 interchange.

Police are unsure who the call came from.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer was shot in the leg while checking the perimeter of the apartment. He was stable at an area hospital.

A girl and a woman also were shot and in critical condition. The girl was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital; the woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital.

IMPD said no officers discharged their weapons.

Police say three juveniles escaped the apartment safely and were in IMPD’s custody.

Police continued to investigate early Thursday. No motive has been determined.