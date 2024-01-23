Police searching for illegal nightclub operators

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it’s searching for the people who operated an illegal nightclub out of a west side home.

Police say the home was located in the 3000 block of Lupine Drive, just south of 34th Street.

On Friday, investigators discovered more than 12 hundred bottles of alcohol and cases of beer inside the house, along with drugs and cash.

Authorities have received dozens of 911 calls from neighbors about loud music, assaults, and gunshots at the home. Investigators believe a couple was running the illegal club on weekends after other bars closed.

There have been no arrests, and no charges have been filed.