Police shooting in Anderson captured on bodycam

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — “Show me your hands right now. Show me your hands.”

Then a gunshot.

“Shots fired.”

The shots were fired about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday inside a room at the Motel 6, 2205 E. 59th St. in Anderson.

Madison County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday shared video from police bodycams.

Deputies went to the motel room to serve warrants on 47-year old Jon Niccum and 35-year old Brooke Badger. Badger answered the door and came out. A deputy went inside and found Niccum in bed. The deputy told Niccum to show him his hands. That’s when Niccum drew a gun and fired.

Deputies retreated and called SWAT.

Officers later found Niccum dead in a bathroom. They believe he shot himself.

Badger ran from the scene and was still on the loose on Wednesday.

A second man in the hotel room got away through the window. He has not been identified.

