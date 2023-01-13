Crime Watch 8

Prosecutor files formal charges for drive on frozen Downtown Canal

A car driven by Biankia Gleason, 33, is seen driving on the Indianapolis Downtown Canal on Dec. 25, 2022, in video captured by Mason Brauchla. (Provided Photo/Mason Brauchla)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors filed formal criminal charges Thursday against the Indianapolis woman accused of being drunk while driving her car on the frozen Downtown Canal last month.

Online court records show the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed three misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated against Biankia Gleason, 33.

Investigators say Gleason was behind the wheel of the car seen driving on the canal around 11 p.m. Christmas night.

Witnesses told police the car traveled north on the ice of the canal, then tried to turn around and go south.

The vehicle then broke through the ice and plunged into the water.

Four people who had been ice skating on the canal recorded video of the car and jumped in to rescue Gleason.

IMPD officers arrested Gleason that night after she was checked by paramedics.

Online court records show Gleason was scheduled to appear in a Marion County courtroom Friday morning.